Crawley school releases special video for Queen's Platinum Jubilee

St Margaret’s in Ifield took a week off timetable to give the children an experience that they would never forget. Watch the video above.
It started on Monday May 23 with a circus on the school’s back field. Thank you to Happy’s Circus who provided an entertaining show for all of the children and staff. Only members of the Senior Leadership Team and Mrs Hine, the Headteacher knew about this surprise to start the week off with a bang.
They ended the week of celebration with a street party on the playground where a very special visitor (a Queen Elizabeth look-a-like) joined us for jam or ham sandwiches and a scone. Once the food had been eaten, the dancing began.
All of the children went home on Friday buzzing with excitement.
One parent said “ Both my children are in years 4 & 6 and they have had the most amazing week at school celebrating the Jubilee. They have enjoyed so many different activities and treats with the circus and the street party a top favourite. They have enjoyed the arts and crafts, baking, country dancing and poetry.”
