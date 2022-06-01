Crawley school releases special video for Queen's Platinum Jubilee

St Margaret’s in Ifield took a week off timetable to give the children an experience that they would never forget. Watch the video above.

It started on Monday May 23 with a circus on the school’s back field. Thank you to Happy’s Circus who provided an entertaining show for all of the children and staff. Only members of the Senior Leadership Team and Mrs Hine, the Headteacher knew about this surprise to start the week off with a bang.

They ended the week of celebration with a street party on the playground where a very special visitor (a Queen Elizabeth look-a-like) joined us for jam or ham sandwiches and a scone. Once the food had been eaten, the dancing began.

St Margaret's school in Ifield produced a special video for the Queen's Jubilee

All of the children went home on Friday buzzing with excitement.