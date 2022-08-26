Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This national strike action involves members of the Communication Workers Union in Royal Mail, Parcelforce, and Fleet.

Expect delays in parcel services as postal centres are working at reduced capacity.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Customers are advised to post items as early as possible before the strike dates and continue to post them at post boxes or Post Offices.

Delivery offices and customer service points will also be closed on strike days.

A spokesperson from CWU said: “Strike action is not something that we take lightly and this is the first national strike action since 2009 and the first national strike over pay since 1971.

“Our union wrote to Royal Mail Group in February seeking a quick cost of living increase with no strings to be implemented from April 1, 2022.

“Given the evolving cost of living crisis, it was vital that Royal Mail Group made a realistic offer that would protect our standards of living and help us to deal with the spiraling day-to-day costs.

Crawley postal strikes 2022

“The company failed to arrange a meeting until well into April and after the due date of the pay rise. During the pandemic, we were recognised as key workers and kept the country connected.

“We were also responsible for turning the financial state of the business around with a £758 million profit announced earlier this year.

“We, therefore, feel we deserve a no-strings pay award now.”