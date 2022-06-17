Crawley Pride 2022: Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s event

Organised by Crawley LGBTQU+, Pride is not only a celebration of social and self-acceptance, achievements, legal rights, and pride within the LGBTQ+ community, but also a time to remember the reason why we have Pride marches and festivals.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s event:

When is Crawley Pride 2022?

The pride celebrations will take place between August 20 to 22, 2022.

Where is Crawley Pride taking place?

The site of this year’s pride event will be taking place in Goffs Park, which is the same as last year’s event.

What Pride means to Crawley LGBTQU+ community

Trans social lead Kaiden said: “I went to my very first pride in my early 20's, about 17 years ago. I hadn't been around many queer people so I was very excited and a little apprehensive.I was amazed at how inviting and accepting everyone was.

“I talked to so many people throughout the day. I laughed with my friends, sang far too loudly and danced until my feet hurt.The most important part for me is how safe I feel when I attend pride events.

“We all have one thing in common when we attend Pride and that is to feel accepted, to belong to something important. Being Trans, it's so important for me to feel safe and welcome, and at Pride, I do.

“Pride for me is celebrating who we are but it also helps to raise awareness of the inequalities our community still face. But, together, we are stronger and we will continue to fight for a better future for everyone within the LGBTQ+ community.

Is there going to be a parade this year?

Pride Crawley is aiming to organise a super vibrant and impactful Pride Parade on Saturday to celebrate the LGBTQU+ community in the town and bring the pride celebrations to the community. The event will be joining forces with local organisations to represent what Pride means to Crawley.

If you would like to get involved, please visit: www.crawleylgbt.com, click on the Crawley Pride link then 'Get Involved'. This will take you to an online application form.

What acts will be performing?

So far, the main acts that have been announced are Sam Bailey, from X Factor, Drag Queen's Ella Vaday and Kitty Scott Klaus from Ru Paul's Drag Race UK. More acts will be announced over the next few weeks.

There will be plenty of food and drink, fairground rides, community stools and licensed bars as well.

How can I buy tickets?

Pride Festival tickets are available to buy through www.crawleylgbt.com.