Crawley secondary school receives STEM learning space in the form of a double-decker bus

ICC and AC work closely together on a project called ‘Ardingly Ifield Solar’ which is led by pupils from both schools.

This project designs and builds solar cars to race across Australia.

GEW (EC) Ltd and the Rae family have extended the scope of this project by supplying a mobile STEM facility. Allowing a wide range of extracurricular STEM activities to be undertaken at ICC, AC, local schools and events.

New STEM space

The double-decker bus is being converted into a STEM facility with a workshop/laboratory on the ground floor and a design/teaching room on the top.

The bus has been wrapped and the outside has been transformed into the STEM bus.

Over the summer the inside of the bus will be fitted out with a workspace on the ground floor and a design/teaching room on the top. The design is intended to take the pupils into the environment of STEM-related activities.

The bus will primarily be based at ICC, this will extend to after-school STEM activities.

EV vechicle made by students

These activities will include working on the next AIS project of building a solar-powered SUV. The bus will include a wide range of activities from measuring incoming meteorites, producing hydrogen and looking at DNA.

The STEM bus will also be taken to shows and other schools. The purpose is to inspire students to undertake STEM subjects at school/university and to follow STEM-based careers.

Project Manager & Vice Chairman of Governors of ICC, Dr Andrew Spiers MBE, said: “We are highly excited to be receiving this STEM Bus. This demonstrates how education can be and should be, a collaboration between state / independent schools, and industry to enhance the pupil learning experience. With a huge shortage of STEM skills in the country, we need to inspire the next generation to understand the value of studying STEM subjects.

"What better way than a pupil boarding the bus and being taken into the world of science and engineering. We can and should make a positive difference to our society.”