Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Georgina Hannah, 45, from Gossops Green, has lost 4.5 stone in just one year and for this, she has been awarded Northgate Slimming World groups Woman of the Year for 2022. The award aims to find the UK and Ireland’s most inspiring female slimmer.

More than half of all women in the UK and Ireland (58%) are overweight and a quarter of women’s weight is so high it risks impacting on their health by increasing their chances of developing a range of conditions including diabetes, heart disease, and cancer.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Slimming World’s Woman of the Year competition recognises the achievements of thousands of women up and down the country who have made long-term healthy lifestyle changes.

Georgina Hannah, 45, from Gossops Green

Georgina said: “I never could have dreamt that I’d be in this position when I first began my weight loss journey. Losing weight has made such a big difference to me. My health is better, I have more energy, I’m happier and I feel more comfortable in my own skin.”

She joined Slimming World in May 2021 after becoming increasingly unhappy with her size. Georgina continues: “I started to put on weight gradually and wanted to lose weight to become healthier. I was put on blood pressure tablets as my blood pressure was sky high and I was also borderline diabetic.

“I am now off the pills and my blood tests are all normal! I also used to suffer from back pain and would get out of breath very quickly. I found it hard to walk up a flight of stairs but that has all changed.

“My family and friends are all amazed by how much I can eat and still lose weight. My husband Stuart also attends group with me. We still eat many of the same meals that we did before we started losing weight, like cheeseburgers and chips.

“Now I just prepare and cook them differently – and they taste so much better. I never have to miss out and I don’t have to get hung up on weighing and measuring everything I eat. I’ve picked up lots of new healthy recipes from the other members of my Slimming World group, too.

“I know a lot of people worry about joining a slimming club because they don’t know what to expect. Right from the first moment I walked into my Slimming World group I felt comfortable though, and the support I’ve received has been amazing. I look forward to going each week to catch up with all of my new friends and share tips, recipes, and advice. I just love it!”

Georgina lost 5.5lbs in her first week and was blown away that the changes she’d made had such a big impact so quickly. As the weight started to come off, her fitness improved Georgina now loves walking whilst listening to music.