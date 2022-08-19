New Crawley Borough crest brings the Town Hall one step closer to completion
A new Crawley Borough crest was unveiled yesterday (August 18) to the delight of the head of the council.
This goes alongside the installation of a new Town Hall sign that happened earlier this month.
The new town hall will:
- Secure the council’s finances through the ability to generate new revenue from commercial office tenants whilst achieving significant savings on the council’s current running costs
- Provide a better, fit-for-purpose building for customers, staff and councillors
- Contribute to achieving the council’s wider ambitions around affordable housing, post-Covid economic recovery, and tackling climate change
- Provide a new public square, public realm improvements, ground floor commercial space for a restaurant/café and district energy centre
Councillor Michael Jones said: “I am delighted to see the Borough crest is now proudly on display next to the entrance to the new Town Hall.
“Each finishing touch now brings us ever closer to the completion of works, which is tremendously exciting.”
