Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saturday (August 20) saw Crawley’s Pride first ever carnival-inspired parade which included the event’s sponsors, drag performers, local performers, dance troupes and people celebrating pride.

This was followed by a huge turn out in the arena where local drag acts and RuPaul contestants Kitty Scott-Claus and Ella Vaday entertained the crowd with their charm.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was also a huge variety of stalls that represented the diversity of the crowd.

Crawley Pride 2022 triumph as another year of Pride comes to a close

Sunday (August 21) was equally successful with families visiting the event and being wowed by the local dance troupes, Elvis impersonator and X-Factor star Sam Bailey.

Crawley Paralympic cyclist Katie-George Dunlevy said: “I am really excited to be here as I’m usually away at this time of the year, so for me to attend and be a part of the parade at the front, I am absolutely excited.

“I am gay, so it’s important for me to be here and there is still alot of persecution and lots of people who can’t be themselves. So it’s a bit of a protest as we are standing up for human rights.”

Cllr Chris Mullins said: “I came to last year’s event and thoroughly enjoyed it. It’s all a part of ensuring and building equality for people in society and they have to be supported by all people.