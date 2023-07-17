Tickets for Crawley PRIDE 2023 event are on general sale now.

Crawley LGBTQIA will be hosting its annual PRIDE event on Saturday, August 19 2023 and tickets are now on general sale.

Crawley PRIDE brought the carnival to the town last summer with people turning out in their numbers to celebrate.

Last year, the team hosted its first-ever parade through the town which brought all the glitz and glamour of Pride to the people of Crawley.

Crawley PRIDE 2022: Picture: Ellis Peters

This year’s event will just be a one-day celebration, but it is promised to be an “even better pride than last year”, a spokesperson from Crawley LGBTQIA said.

Here are some of the frequently asked questions answered:

When is this year’s Crawley Pride?

This year’s event will take place on August 19, 2023

Where are the celebrations taking place?

The event is hosted in Goffs Park, near Crawley’s town centre.

How do I get a ticket?

All tickets can be purchased online at: https://www.crawleylgbt.com/pride2023. The first release tickets are said to be “the cheapest but limited”, a post on the group’s Facebook said.

Is the parade free to watch?

Yes. The parade can be watched anywhere along the route.

How do I get involved?

The team are actively looking for volunteers for this year’s event and if you are interested, you can find the sign-up form here: https://www.crawleylgbt.com/pridegetinvolved

Who will be performing?

The acts that will be performing at this year’s event will be announced closer to the time.

How do I get my business or charity involved?

Business and charity applications are now open for this year’s event and you can apply for your pitch here: https://www.crawleylgbt.com/pridegetinvolved.

Can I bring my own food and drink?

Snacks and sealed bottles of water are permitted on the site. No picnics or alcohol are allowed from off-site.

Will there be food and drink?

There will be a variety of food vendors and a main bar on the festival site.

Are families welcomed?

The answer is yes. The team goes all out to get the whole family involved and put on special activities for children during the event.