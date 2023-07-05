Pictures: New home needed for Barnaby the boa after 4-year stay with RSPCA Brighton

RSPCA Brighton has put out an appeal to the public to help find a new home for Barnaby, the boa constrictor.

Barnaby the five foot common boa has been at the centre for four years, since being brought in during the summer of 2019 with a deformed jaw, due to severe metabolic bone disease (MBD).

He’s been nursed back to full health and isn’t affected by this anymore after being cared for correctly.

A special home is sought for this lovely snake as he needs to go to someone who has experience keeping boas.

Barnaby is one of the 60,000 animals the RSPCA cares for each year and this is why the charity has launched its Cancel Out Cruelty campaign, to raise funds to help its frontline rescue teams continue to save animals from cruelty and abuse and to raise awareness about how to stop cruelty to animals for good.

RSPCA Sussex North and Brighton branch manager Jenny Eden said: “We can’t believe sweet Barnaby has been with us for so long. He’s a big staff favourite and he really will be missed, but he definitely deserves a special new home with someone who can give him lots of space and spoil him like he deserves.

“He came to us on 15 June 2019 with the worst case of MBD we’ve ever seen. Thankfully with lots of love and the correct care, he’s been thriving and is now in great shape! We offer him slightly smaller meals more regularly but otherwise this does not affect him anymore.

“We haven’t actually sexed him ourselves, so there is every chance Barnaby is Bernadette!

“After nearly 1500 days with us we’d just love to see him go to a new home. If you think you can offer him one please get in touch.”

The RSPCA’s frontline teams are working hard to rescue animals in need this summer but we can't do it alone - we need your help to Cancel Out Cruelty. To help support the RSPCA, visit: rspca.org.uk/cancel

If you think you can offer Barnaby a home, please call the Reptile Centre on 07815 525578

