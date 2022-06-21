Two Crawley Secondary School students successfully auditioned for the National Youth Theatre

Lauren Clark (Year 10) and Daisy Corless (Year 9) won places to study at NYT.

The school have been engaging in auditions for the NYT for the last five years, and have had three successful candidatures.

The drama department selects interested students in September and takes them through a process of audition preparation to ensure readiness on the big day in March.

Daisy and Lauren

They select their own pieces and the school helps the students to model a finished product. As an annual process, the NYT auditions around 6000 young hopefuls, offering places to around 700.

Deputy Headteacher Helen Everitt said: “we are very proud of our record so far. Lauren and Daisy are very committed to the Arts at Oriel, appearing regularly in our school productions, and we are as thrilled at their success as they are.

“The students can now look forward to a two week training programme in the summer and the eligibility for selection in world class NYT tours and shows. We hope that their success will be an inspiration to other students to take up the challenge next year.”

The National Youth Theatre of Great Britain is a world-leading youth arts organisation. Established in 1956 as the world’s first youth theatre, the organisation has nurtured the talent of hundreds of thousands of young people over 60 years. It aims to inspire, nurture and showcase exceptional performers and theatre technicians from Great Britain and Northern Ireland, commissioning brave and relevant new writing and reinterpreting classic stories for our time.