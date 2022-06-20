Teenage entrepreneur gives 'inspirational' presentation to Crawley secondary school pupils

Morgan Boult,18, started his call centre business Hero PA in 2017, as a pupil of LVS Hassocks School at the age of 13.

Since then, the company has gone from strength-to-strength, having recently moved into a new two-floor property in Horsham due to an unprecedented and ongoing demand for their services.

Atelier 21 School invited Morgan to speak to the children in years seven and eight, believing Morgan was the perfect person to demonstrate how studying can be successfully combined with entrepreneurship.

Richard Knightley, deputy headteacher at Atelier 21, said: “Morgan delivered an inspirational, open and frank presentation about his experiences, and the opportunities that were seized upon and led to his success.

"He really reached those children that are leading their own projects within school, preparing for our business fair. Morgan underpinned all that we do at Atelier 21, and I look forward to meeting with him again the future.”

The school said students were very interested in Morgan’s informative and at times quirky presentation.

Children asked questions such as “what would you be doing if you weren't an entrepreneur?” and “did your parents support you when you were taking time off school?

Richard said: “Clearly inspired by the honest responses, and fascinated by the challenges he faced as such a young entrepreneur, the pupils could see and understand that with hard work, along with help and support from family and the right school, a ‘dream’ can become real, whatever your age.”