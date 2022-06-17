Crawley primary school children rescue pike on trip to Ifield Mill Pond

The students went to Ifield Mill Pond as part of a ‘What is a river?’ topic to investigate what invertebrates live in its waters.

Not only did the students find lots of invertebrates such as water spiders, water shrimp, dragonfly larvae, and leeches, but they also came across a Pike which had managed to get stuck on some brambles in the side of the bank.

With a little help from some workmen cutting the grass and an amazing member of the public, the pike was saved and put back in the Mill Pond.

Year 5 students wading through the Ifield Mill Pond water way

Year 5 student Rida Khan, said: “I felt like it wouldn't survive because it was gasping for breath when we first saw it. A lady appeared to help the men just at the right time though and she was able to grab it off them and run off to put it in the pond. It was so heavy! I really hope it's ok now.”

Year 5 teacher Mrs Ford, said: “We had spent such a lovely time pond dipping that afternoon and had been really surprised to find so many invertebrates there. We certainly didn't expect to be rescuing anything!

“The children were so well behaved and calm whilst we tried to free the pike. We would all like to say a huge thank you to the two council workers who stopped to help us and also to the member of the public who kindly helped too.”

The rescued pike