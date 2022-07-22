New store opens in Gatwick Airport: Watch our video tour of the latest retailer to set up shop in the airport here

We took a tour of the store to give people the opportunity to get a preview of what Lego has to offer at Gatwick Airport.

The new outlet, operated by Lagardère Travel Retail UK, offers departing passengers popular products ranging from iconic lines such as the London Bus to LEGO channel exclusives, including LEGO Republic Gunship and LEGO Hogwarts Castle.

Key LEGO themes including Duplo, City and Architecture are also available, alongside internationally recognised licences such as Harry Potter, Marvel and Star Wars.

Lego store gatwick

The North Terminal store has been designed to include ‘Plug & Play’ platforms that are flexibly designed to allow Lego to tell new stories and host new experiences for visitors. This will allow the continued relevance of the stores by allowing for easy changes as the company evolves.

Lego North Terminal manager Rebecca Martel said: “The demographic of Gatwick is huge, it’s the second biggest airport in the UK and it’s always growing.

“The amount of flights per day is only getting higher and higher as the world moves on. Having stores in two terminals is a massive opportunity for us and being located in the second busiest airport allows for the constant flow of customers, so there is never a quiet period.

“Having a product like Lego that caters to all ages and genders is a brilliant business opportunity.”

Lego store Gatwick

Commercial Business Director for Lagardère Travel Retail Liam Grundy said: “Travel is returning back at a faster pace than the airport and what we expected. With that comes more passengers and we need great offers.

“Lego is really complementary to what is already offered in the terminal. It brings a bit of fun for kids and adults. It’s a category that all travels are welcomed into.”

LEGO WORLDS: Duplo, City, Creator, Friends, Technic, Architecture, Ninjago but also internally recognised licenses such as Disney, Harry Potter, Marvel, Starwars & Super Mario.

Lego allows customers to interact with its products.

Lego is a line of plastic construction toys that are manufactured by The Lego Group, a privately held company based in Billund, Denmark.