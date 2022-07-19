The team will hold sessions across Crawley during the summer holidays, starting with Southgate Playing Fields and Dobbins Den, Ifield on Monday, July 25.

The fun will include arts and crafts, basketball, board games, chalking, cricket, football, Lego, Swingball and lots of other outdoor games.

Councillor Chris Mullins, said: “There’s fun to be had for children across the town during the summer holidays.

Crawley Play Service hosts ‘Summer holiday fun’ for children in association with Crawley Borough Council

“These activities bring the fun to the children, increasing participation in play and reaching groups that may not usually access the service.”

A full schedule of the different activities planned in different locations is available on crawley.gov.uk/play

Visit the Crawley Play Service Facebook page at facebook.com/playcrawley for the latest information.

Throughout the year, Crawley Play Service offers fantastic free play and outreach sessions across Crawley. These sessions take place in local areas, play parks, schools and community groups.