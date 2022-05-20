St Catherine’s Golf society host Summer Dinner Dance in aid of hospice

The event is taking place on Friday, July 8 2022 at the Cottesmore Hotel and Golf Club. This provides the perfect chance for people to don their best outfit and celebrate the charity work of St Catherine’s Golf Society and its members, who are celebrating 21 years of successful fundraising.
Last year alone, the society raised an incredible £29,000 for local hospice care.
From 7pm, following a free drink of bubbly, guests will be seated and a delicious three-course meal will be provided, plus coffee and mints. After eating there’ll be live music from the band "Wrong Direction" and a disco. There’ll also be an auction, raffle, sideshows, and a surprise free draw.
You don’t have to be a golfer or a member of the St Catherine’s Golf Society to attend this fantastic evening. The event is open to everyone in the community who would like to enjoy a fun-filled evening, whilst supporting their local hospice and helping raise vital funds
Tables of 8 or 10 are available and tickets cost £50 each. You can either book a complete table of 8 or 10 or come on your own, as a couple or in a smaller group and join another table.
St Catherine’s Hospice provides end of life care and support to terminally ill people and their families across Crawley, Horsham, East Surrey and Mid Sussex.
See more: Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations: The League of Friends of Crawley Hospital plant tree in honour of The Queen’s Jubilee with the help of Local MP, Tilgate Park: This is all you need to know for your next visit
To book your tickets please email [email protected] or for more information call Duncan on 07775 540033 or Dave on 07557 798505.