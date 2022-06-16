In partnership with Crawley Borough Council and Serious about Sport, the LTA and TFF will provide free sessions for individuals, families and carers (aged 12 and over) at Maidenbower Park every Saturday from 11am – 12pm. The simple aims are to get more people playing tennis and improve the physical and mental well-being of members of the local community.

TFF is a community sports charity that provides free coach-led tennis sessions and access to tennis courts in local parks around the UK, for all members of the community.

Co-founder Patrick Hollwey said: “Together with the LTA, we are helping to make tennis more accessible to more people by removing the cost barrier that some sections of the community face, so that the entire community can play and benefit physically, mentally and socially.

CBC Tennis for Free sessions (Photo by Jon Rigby)

“We have created specially designed programmes to welcome families, carers and people of all ages and any ability, tennis improves people’s mental health and TFF playing group games enhances this further. The beauty is that each session is led by qualified tennis coaches who will ensure people develop at their own pace.

“But it’s not just about the playing, these schemes bring people in communities together. People can get involved and help run the schemes even if they aren’t playing themselves. We are always looking for local volunteers to grow the programme, indeed some of our most successful and sustainable schemes across the UK have the coaches supported by a team of volunteers who organise further events.”

Tennis coach for TFF Lucas Simm, said: "I am very excited to relaunch TFF to Crawley. It is a fantastic opportunity for the local community to try tennis for either the first time, or to dust off the cobwebs after a time away from the sport. It’s a fun, friendly and entertaining free weekly event where you’ll make new friends and benefit from regular exercise. There is no catch, as the name suggests, everything is free.”

Councillor Chris Mullins, said: “We are very excited about the free activities being created for people to play tennis in Crawley through the TFF programme. Maidenbower Park is a very accessible facility in the heart of the community. Having easy access to local good park facilities where you can play informally with your family, carers and friends is key to encouraging people to play. And with TFF offering free sessions every weekend, people will be able to meet and make new friends, get fit and have some fun and all for no cost.”

The TFF We work throughout the UK with over 120 sites in public parks pre-Covid and actively seek to operate in some of the most deprived areas of Britain. It use the government and devolved administrations respective indices of deprivation to help ensure that TFF reaches as many of the UK’s 100 most deprived communities as possible.