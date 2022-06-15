The season ticket prices were announced last week and the prices – which were reduced by a third on average – were widely welcomed by fans.

And after going on sale on Monday (June 13), the club have sold 250 season tickets so far.

Johnson, who is in the UK for the next month, told the Crawley Observer: “It has been positive and just great to meet many of the fans coming into the club the last few days as well.

"It seems like everybody is pretty excited.”

How many season tickets had they sold this time last year?

The club tweeted: “250 season tickets sold after just two days of sales! To put this into perspective, after two days last year, we had only sold 61. A great effort so far!”

Why have Crawley Town’s new owners WAGMI United reduced the season ticket prices?

When the season ticket prices were announced, Johnson said: “We hope these ticket price cuts will make it easier for our fans to come out and cheer on their Red Devils this season as we embark on a new era together.

“We want the matchday experience to be as vibrant as it can possibly be. We want to make it easier for families with kids to come down to the stadium and make a day of it.

“It shouldn’t cost an arm and a leg to take your kids to a football game."

When are the League Tow fixtures released?

The fixture release day is Thursday, June 23. As well as the League Two fixtures being announced, the Round One draws for the Carabao Cup and Papa Johns Trophy Group Stage will take place live on Sky Sports News.