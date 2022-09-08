Crawley school's prestigious Arts Council award for contribution to creativity
Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Primary School has won a silver for its dedication to the creative arts.
The Arts Council award recognises the hard work that teachers and students have put into their Art and DT curriculums.
Art & DT Leader, Frances Mwale was commended by inspectors for “’positively increasing the emphasis on arts and culture and engaging with the Arts’.
The inspectors went on to write: “The Arts feature in the school improvement plan, with teaching supported using a cross-curricular approach and through extra curricular activities.”
Deputy Head Teacher, Jan Miles said: “Everyone at OLQOH is delighted that the school has been recognised for the hard work everyone puts into making Our Lady’s a creative, interesting, and interactive environment.
“It was particularly pleasing for inspectors to acknowledge the work our school undertook to continue to deliver Art & DT throughout the pandemic, including during both lockdowns.
“We won’t be resting on our laurels, though, and will be aiming for Gold next time!”