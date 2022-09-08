The Arts Council award recognises the hard work that teachers and students have put into their Art and DT curriculums.

Art & DT Leader, Frances Mwale was commended by inspectors for “’positively increasing the emphasis on arts and culture and engaging with the Arts’.

The inspectors went on to write: “The Arts feature in the school improvement plan, with teaching supported using a cross-curricular approach and through extra curricular activities.”

Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic primary school achieves prestigious ‘Arts Council’ award for its contribution to creativity

Deputy Head Teacher, Jan Miles said: “Everyone at OLQOH is delighted that the school has been recognised for the hard work everyone puts into making Our Lady’s a creative, interesting, and interactive environment.

“It was particularly pleasing for inspectors to acknowledge the work our school undertook to continue to deliver Art & DT throughout the pandemic, including during both lockdowns.