Crawley Secondary School raises £14,000 for local disability charity by completing 24-hour football challenge

More than 100 students, headed by Academy director Chris Jones and owner of Coach Educate Ltd, played back to back football matches for over 24-hours at K2 Crawley,

The Foundation students invited local businesses to play against them for a donation, and gained sponsorship from family and friends too.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The atmosphere was electric as the students took on teams from all over the county, with ages ranging from seven to 79.

The students raises £14,000 for local disability charity

TBCCFA Student Nathan Pickery, said:“I’m so pleased we completed the 24-hour football challenge and raised £14,000 for Kangaroos. This is an experience I won’t forget and I’m so glad I got to do it with the rest of the TBCCFA team.”

Kangaroos is a Sussex based charity that provides activity clubs, days out and residential trips for children and adults with learning disabilities. All funds raised from the event will benefit the people who use their services.

Chief Operating Officer at Kangaroos, Zoe Pizzie: “We are blown away with the amount of money that the students have raised. It was a massive effort from so many young people in the Crawley community.

“We feel very proud of all of them. The money they have raised will enable Kangaroos to supply sensory equipment for our activity sessions that can be enjoyed by all who attend our clubs. This is no small achievement. Well done to everyone!”