Crawley Borough Council ‘assessing’ bin collections due to snow

Crawley Borough Council has not yet decided whether today’s (December 12) bin collections will go ahead due to the snow.

By Ellis Peters
3 minutes ago

Crawley was hit by snow yesterday (December 11) which has caused disruption on roads in and around the town.

This has resulted in the council issuing an update on Facebook.

The post on Facebook said: “We’re assessing the situation but no decision has been taken yet so please leave your bin(s) out and keep an eye on our social media channels for any updates.”

