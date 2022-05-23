Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations: Crawley residents group plant trees for Queen’s Green Canopy

Boswell Road Residents group was formed in 2009 to take part in a 'Let's FACE It!' project, sponsored by Crawley Borough Council.

The idea of this scheme was for residential groups to establish a greened-up area and maintain it. Anything from a grass verge, flower bed, grass area and anything in between. Several groups were set up in this way with plants, shrubs and practical help provided by CBC.

The residents group have managed to keep their street garden looking good since then, although there have been many changes in people involved due to neighbours moving away, having commitments or very sadly passing away. There has also been interest from new residents as the years have gone on. They usually have a gardening day approximately four times a year.

Sharon Ottley of Boswell Road Residents group

Organiser Sharon Ottley and her neighbours entered the 'It's Your Neighbourhood' category of the RHS's South & South East in Bloom competition for the last 11 years, gaining level four in year one and level five, (the highest) for the last ten years.

Mrs Ottley said: “We entered into this year's competition and have planted three pot grown trees which have been in my back garden, needing a home for some time.

“It seemed an ideal opportunity to do this as part of the 'Queen's Green Canopy', part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

“Our gardening days also have an opportunity for gardeners and non-gardeners alike to have a cuppa, cake and chat with each other.”

The trees ready to be planted

A look back over the years