Crawley ticket office closure: GTR gives update on proposal

GTR provided an update on the proposals to close the ticket office in Crawley.
By Ellis Peters
Published 19th Jul 2023, 09:47 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 09:59 BST

The plans are still in the public consultation phase and no action has been taken yet.

We asked GTR, who operates Crawley tstation to respond to our questions about the proposal to close the newly renovated ticket office.

A spokesperson from GTR said: “Crawley's ticket office was refurbished as a small part of a comprehensive station redevelopment, funded by the Council's development partner and Network Rail. The main elements were extending the concourse, additional ticket gates, external glazing and a new plaza at the front entrance.

GTR gives update on proposal to close Crawley's ticket office. Picture: Google MapsGTR gives update on proposal to close Crawley's ticket office. Picture: Google Maps
GTR gives update on proposal to close Crawley's ticket office. Picture: Google Maps

“The project was designed and completed before the ticket office proposals were made. If they were to close, alternative uses for the freed-up space would be explored, such as community or retail activities, but of course, consultation is still taking place.”

