GTR provided an update on the proposals to close the ticket office in Crawley.

The plans are still in the public consultation phase and no action has been taken yet.

We asked GTR, who operates Crawley tstation to respond to our questions about the proposal to close the newly renovated ticket office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson from GTR said: “Crawley's ticket office was refurbished as a small part of a comprehensive station redevelopment, funded by the Council's development partner and Network Rail. The main elements were extending the concourse, additional ticket gates, external glazing and a new plaza at the front entrance.

GTR gives update on proposal to close Crawley's ticket office. Picture: Google Maps