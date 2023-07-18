Post Office provides update on new opening times at Crawley delivery office

A notice appeared on the front of the delivery office last week informing customers that it will “only open for 2 hours in the morning (8am to 10am) and 2 hours in the afternoon (4pm to 6pm) with no lunchtime opening to pick up mail”, Crawley resident, Richard Nixon said.

A spokesperson from the Post Office said: “We understand the importance that some customers attach to Customer Service Points (CSPs) as one of a number of ways in which they can access our services. An increase in doorstep services such as Parcel Collect and Safeplace are helping us to enhance customer convenience and deliver more parcels the first time. In May this year, we also introduced automatic redelivery of parcels the next working day across the UK for customers who are not at home when posties attempt to deliver for the first time. Over 99% of parcels are now successfully delivered to customers on the first or second delivery attempt. This is reducing the need for customers to collect parcels from CSPs.