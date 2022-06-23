Crawley to play host to its first ‘jigsaw puzzle festival’ to raise money for children’s charity

The jigsaw puzzle festival will take place in August at St Barnabas in Pound Hill and money raised will be donated to Jigsaw - a charity that offers support to bereaved children and young children.

Money is usually raised from hosting a summer fair, but this year volunteers have decided to change things up and organise a jigsaw puzzle festival.

This involves a display of lots of jigsaws made up on cardboard. People then come along to see the puzzles, spot one or two they like, and buy them. The puzzles are then broken down, put in boxes, and given to the purchaser. The cafe at St Barnabas will be open during the festival, serving drinks and snacks. There will also be a raffle with the chance to win a Steiff soft toy.

The puzzles ready to be sold

An organiser for the event, Jane Stanford, said: “As far as I am aware this is the first event of this kind to take place in Crawley.

“While we have been very lucky in having several volunteers including friends, neighbours and ladies from the choir I sing in, Songbirds, we really need lots more people willing to volunteer to complete puzzles for the festival.

“Puzzles and cardboard can be provided, or if people have puzzles they are happy to make up and donate that would be fantastic. We are also looking for donations of jigsaws, of any size. We would only ask that these puzzles are complete. Arrangements can be made to collect completed or donated puzzles.”

Mrs Sandford adds: “The event is a parish fundraiser but a donation of 25% of monies raised will be going to Jigsaw - a charity that offers support to bereaved children and young children. Information regarding the charity will be available during the festival.

Volunteers are need to put puzzles together

“I’m hoping it will be a great success and the first of many. We would love to welcome everyone there - puzzlers or not- to enjoy a slightly different event.”

Jigsaw (South East) offers grief support to children and young people throughout Surrey and surrounding areas. Referrals can be made directly by families or via health and social services.