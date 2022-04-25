Crafthub has been set-up by local crafters Thain Monahan and Rebecca Griffin to bring together the creative talent in the town.

The pair met whilst participating in a local Christmas fair and after sharing their experiences of various selling events, decided to set up a hub for crafters. Their aim is to gather a pool of crafters and small business owners together to make it easier for them to book stalls at future events.

The Pandemic has seen an increase in people being creative and turning their hobbies into businesses, sometimes out of necessity.

Rebecca said: “It can be rather challenging and daunting when starting up, especially with trying to find a suitable selling platform.

“This is why craft fairs are ideal for new sellers. It gives people the chance to engage with their potential customers, set price points and see what will be their most popular items, all without the commitment of a rented space or monthly fees.

“There is a huge amount of creativity to be found at these fairs, offering unique and often personalised items that can't be found on the high street.”

It is Thain and Becky's goal to host more events in Crawley to showcase the abundance of talent in the town.

