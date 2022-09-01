Crawley’s annual ‘Ratha Yatra festival’ returns and local residents are invited to join the celebrations
A street party to honour Hindu deities will be taking place in the Queens Square and Memorial Gardens on September 11, and Crawley residents are invited to take part in the day-long festivities.
Ratha Yatra, also known as ‘The Festival of Chariots’ originated in India 5,000 years ago and is considered the oldest street festival in the world.
Lord Jagannatha (Lord of the Universe) is a form of Lord Krishna, on the chariot, there will also be deities of His brother Lord Baladeva and sister Lady Subhadra. The chariot is pulled along with singing and dancing.
The day will consist of singing and dancing, mantra meditation, yoga, cultural stalls with henna tattoos, and kids’ face painting. Everybody is welcome and a free vegetarian feast will be provided to all too.
The event is arranged by the International Society of Krsna Consciousness (ISKCON) also known as the Hare Krishnas.
The celebration will be taking place on Sunday, September 11 between 10.30-4 pm in Queens Square, Crawley.