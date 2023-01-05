Crawley’s economy receives ‘Seven Towns Fund projects’ boost worth £12.6 Million from Government

In September 2021, the Government gave the Crawley Town Deal Board the go-ahead to fully develop ten project business cases in detail to receive the money from the Towns Fund between 2021/22 and 2025/26.
The projects, listed below, will help boost job creation, business growth and economic recovery; develop skills, innovation and sustainability; and enhance art and culture amenities for businesses and residents.
Crawley Innovation Centre will be a green technology and advanced engineering centre in Manor Royal, which will help significantly increase innovation output. It will become a major new asset for the town’s advanced engineering business cluster, support that cluster’s huge contribution to Crawley’s economic output and productivity.
The Commercial Eastern Gateway plan will receive £150,000 to fund a feasibility study for further phases of commercial space in this part of the town centre, following on from the new Town Hall with its 77,000 square feet of commercial space.
A £2.0m of the funding will go to the Crawley Bus Station and Station Gateway improvements, along with £5.4m from the Crawley Growth Programme. The project will deliver a distinctive and enjoyable public space with improved bus shelter facilities that encourage vitality in the town centre and give it a strong sense of place.
Manor Royal’s business environment improvement programme will see further micro-parks created as well as a walking trail between each of them, thanks to £1.5m from the Towns Fund.
The Crawley green homes retrofitting programme will benefit from £4m of the fund. In the first phase, 300 flats are expected to benefit from cavity wall insulation by the end of March 2023. It will provide a ‘fabric first’ approach to improve energy efficiency and the decarbonisation of homes across Crawley to reduce energy consumption and help residents to tackle escalating energy costs.
Councillor Atif Nawaz said: “These Towns Fund projects will benefit the town centre, Manor Royal and residents across Crawley. The £12.6m will help the town embrace its full potential and boost job creation, business growth and economic recovery.”
See more: Bereavement café coming to Crawley in February, PICTURES: 9 stunning photos of Tilgate Park in all its wintry glory, PICTURES: Crawley man reflects on ‘Fantastic’ year of charity from the town
For more details visit: https://investcrawley.co.uk/partners/towns-fun