Crawley’s economy is set to receive a £12.6m boost from Seven Towns Fund projects, which has been approved by the Government.

In September 2021, the Government gave the Crawley Town Deal Board the go-ahead to fully develop ten project business cases in detail to receive the money from the Towns Fund between 2021/22 and 2025/26.

The projects, listed below, will help boost job creation, business growth and economic recovery; develop skills, innovation and sustainability; and enhance art and culture amenities for businesses and residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crawley Innovation Centre will be a green technology and advanced engineering centre in Manor Royal, which will help significantly increase innovation output. It will become a major new asset for the town’s advanced engineering business cluster, support that cluster’s huge contribution to Crawley’s economic output and productivity.

Crawley’s economy receives ‘Seven Towns Fund projects’ boost worth 12.6 Million from Government

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Commercial Eastern Gateway plan will receive £150,000 to fund a feasibility study for further phases of commercial space in this part of the town centre, following on from the new Town Hall with its 77,000 square feet of commercial space.

A £2.0m of the funding will go to the Crawley Bus Station and Station Gateway improvements, along with £5.4m from the Crawley Growth Programme. The project will deliver a distinctive and enjoyable public space with improved bus shelter facilities that encourage vitality in the town centre and give it a strong sense of place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manor Royal’s business environment improvement programme will see further micro-parks created as well as a walking trail between each of them, thanks to £1.5m from the Towns Fund.

The Crawley green homes retrofitting programme will benefit from £4m of the fund. In the first phase, 300 flats are expected to benefit from cavity wall insulation by the end of March 2023. It will provide a ‘fabric first’ approach to improve energy efficiency and the decarbonisation of homes across Crawley to reduce energy consumption and help residents to tackle escalating energy costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Atif Nawaz said: “These Towns Fund projects will benefit the town centre, Manor Royal and residents across Crawley. The £12.6m will help the town embrace its full potential and boost job creation, business growth and economic recovery.”

Advertisement Hide Ad