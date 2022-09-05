Edit Account-Sign Out
Crawley’s first ever dedicated Bollywood and Desi night comes to town

AURA Nightclub is hosting Crawley’s first ever Bollywood and Desi night at AURA Nightclub on Thursday, September 29 from 9pm-2am.

By Ellis Peters
Monday, 5th September 2022, 2:21 pm

There is a huge community of Asian people in the town and there’s yet to be a dedicated night to celebrate Asian culture and music.

There will be special guest DJs and performers on the night, as well as dance acts and singers.

Business Development Manager Nikhil Jay said: “Crawley is such a multicultural and diverse place with so many different groups of people.

“Over the years there hasn’t been a night dedicated to Bollywood/ Desi culture and on Thursday September 29 we are bringing special guest DJ’s and Performers to celebrate Asian music!

“We are super excited to do it on this scale and hope to see as many of you there as possible, the tickets are already selling fast so be quick!

“Everyone is welcome to attend as long as you are 18+ and have a valid ID.”

Tickets are available via:https://fixr.co/event/desi-fusion-at-aura-crawley-tickets-674460512

