Crawley’s Tilgate Nature Centre is looking for a new Zookeeper this summer

Tilgate Park Nature Centre is a top tourist attraction having been inducted into the Trip Advisor Hall of Fame and the park as a whole receives upwards of 750,000 visitors per year.

As part of a dynamic team caring for a collection of around 500 animals, candidates will be involved in all aspects of the zoo, from visitor experience and enclosure creation through to animal welfare and conservation.

Candidates will have relevant practical experience in the husbandry of a wide range of species and have an animal care qualification. The responsibilities of the role also include routine cleaning, enclosure and grounds maintenance tasks.

Crawley’s Tilgate Nature Centre is looking for a new Zookeeper

If you think you might be the person we are looking for, please fill in the application form found in link.

Closing date for applications is July 18.