Creative community in Eastbourne: The town is a ‘magnet for artists’

Celine Bakir, a dancer, said the creative community in Eastbourne is growing and attracting new faces to the town.

Celine is the latest artist to feature in The Beacon Centre’s new project – Creatives by the Coast. Each month an artist will take pride of place in a short video highlighting their work and how their coastal location has influenced them.

Celine said, “Eastbourne produces so much talent, but the artists often end up leaving the town. I think things are now changing and I am delighted that so many artists are deciding to stay here and make a living here.

Dancer Celine Bakir from Eastbourne SUS-220704-103218001

“They see how living by the coast opens up your mind in a way that perhaps doesn’t happen in the city. I am exposed to the natural elements every day and this can really influence you creatively.”

Celine was raised in Eastbourne and started dancing from the age of three. She said it was when she attended Hailsham Community College that her love of dancing turned into a passion.

She said, “I had two wonderful dance teachers – Fiona Christie and Charlee Southall. They created a dance family and it was so special to be a part of it.

“Dance is a form of self-expression, a language without words. It is about using the human form to feel, think and express yourself. It means so much to me.”

Since leaving college Celine completed an undergraduate degree in dance and is now completing a postgraduate degree in education to gain her qualified teachers status.

James Roberts, director at The Beacon, said he was delighted to be able to shine a light on the cultural side of the town.

He said, “Eastbourne has a growing reputation as something of a magnet for artists. The work of Joe Hill at The Towner and many others is really paying off and putting the town on the cultural map.

“I am delighted that The Beacon is able to highlight a few of the up-and-coming artists in our new Instagram and Facebook series – Creatives by the Coast.”