Lighthouse at Beachy Head transformed with massive artwork

Colourful artwork will be displayed on a lighthouse by Beachy Head until the end of the month.

Hendrick’s Gin has created the display as it celebrates the launch of its sea-inspired, limited-release ‘Neptunia Gin’.

The projection will be displayed on Belle Tout Lighthouse from today (Wednesday, April 6).

The display on Belle Tout Lighthouse. Picture from Hendrick's Gin SUS-220604-112231001

The artwork will be projected from 7pm onwards.

A spokesperson from Hendrick’s Gin said, “Built in 1832 upon the beautifully rustic Beachy Head, Belle Tout can be seen for miles out to sea and was a pivotal saviour of seafarers up until the early 1900s.

“Taking inspiration from its rich, Saxon history from shipwrecks to smugglers and its French origins meaning ‘beautiful headland’, Belle Tout has been reimagined as ‘The Siren’.

“Watch as the glorious blue butterflies carry away their gin treasure, with a magical seagull and starfish basking in the oceanic delight.”

The projections, which are also being shown on lighthouses in The Wirral and Girvan, have been created by East Sussex artist Claire Luxton.

She said, “My practice has always had a deep connection to the ocean and nature, with its mystery something I have always been intrigued by.

“Living in East Sussex, it’s a joy to find such beauty in the raw, unfiltered shorelines that fill me with inspiration.

“Working on this project with Hendrick’s Gin was such a special experience and felt really meaningful to bring home how much we take our coastline for granted.”

The Hendrick’s Gin spokesperson said the contemporary artist was inspired by the ‘peculiar’ history and landscape of each lighthouse and its local area.

James Keen, senior brand manager at William Grant and Sons UK, said, “At Hendrick’s Gin, we aim to inspire the curious to seek out the unconventional – and what better way to celebrate the launch of Hendrick’s ‘Neptunia Gin’ and the beauty of our coastlines that inspired the delicious liquid, than with stunning, intriguing art installations across the UK’s iconic lighthouses.”