A crisis-hit Pulborough road which has been shut for nearly four months finally reopened to traffic today (Tuesday).

The A29 was closed on December 28 following a landslide and the lengthy closure has led to chaos in the village with traffic snarl-ups, safety fears and a loss of trade for local businesses.

But today West Sussex County Council reopened the road to single-lane traffic after the installation of concrete blocks to shore up the road’s embankments, along with the installation of traffic lights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier, local residents had expressed concerns that the traffic lights would lead to more chaos with vehicles queueing in all directions.

The A29 at Pulborough has finally reopened to traffic after being shored up with concrete following a landslide in December

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council says that the single lane reopening of the A29 is a temporary route until a longer-term solution is found.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The crisis-hit A29 finally reopened today (Tuesday) after being shut for nearly four months