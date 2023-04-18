The A29 was closed on December 28 following a landslide and the lengthy closure has led to chaos in the village with traffic snarl-ups, safety fears and a loss of trade for local businesses.
But today West Sussex County Council reopened the road to single-lane traffic after the installation of concrete blocks to shore up the road’s embankments, along with the installation of traffic lights.
Earlier, local residents had expressed concerns that the traffic lights would lead to more chaos with vehicles queueing in all directions.
The council says that the single lane reopening of the A29 is a temporary route until a longer-term solution is found.
A spokesperson said: “The traffic signals will be manned throughout the day, particularly at peak hours, to minimise queuing traffic. We will monitor the situation on a daily basis and adjust the operational hours of the manual control accordingly.”