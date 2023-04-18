Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Mischa Barton to join rebooted Neighbours Amazon series
1 hour ago Bebe Rexha is bringing her groundbreaking tour to the UK
2 hours ago Climate activists to ‘step up’ disruption if ultimatums are not met
3 hours ago BBC confirms Waterloo Road return
3 hours ago Neighbours star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’
3 hours ago SNP treasurer Colin Beattie arrested by police

Crisis-hit A29 finally reopens in Pulborough after four-month closure

A crisis-hit Pulborough road which has been shut for nearly four months finally reopened to traffic today (Tuesday).

Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 18th Apr 2023, 12:48 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 12:53 BST

The A29 was closed on December 28 following a landslide and the lengthy closure has led to chaos in the village with traffic snarl-ups, safety fears and a loss of trade for local businesses.

But today West Sussex County Council reopened the road to single-lane traffic after the installation of concrete blocks to shore up the road’s embankments, along with the installation of traffic lights.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Earlier, local residents had expressed concerns that the traffic lights would lead to more chaos with vehicles queueing in all directions.

Most Popular
The A29 at Pulborough has finally reopened to traffic after being shored up with concrete following a landslide in DecemberThe A29 at Pulborough has finally reopened to traffic after being shored up with concrete following a landslide in December
The A29 at Pulborough has finally reopened to traffic after being shored up with concrete following a landslide in December

Have you read? Naked walkers get set to stride out at historic Horsham gardens

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Horsham town centre shop to close down

Sussex village pub celebrates the king’s coronation with pints at 1948 prices

The council says that the single lane reopening of the A29 is a temporary route until a longer-term solution is found.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The crisis-hit A29 finally reopened today (Tuesday) after being shut for nearly four monthsThe crisis-hit A29 finally reopened today (Tuesday) after being shut for nearly four months
The crisis-hit A29 finally reopened today (Tuesday) after being shut for nearly four months

A spokesperson said: “The traffic signals will be manned throughout the day, particularly at peak hours, to minimise queuing traffic. We will monitor the situation on a daily basis and adjust the operational hours of the manual control accordingly.”

Related topics:A29West Sussex County CouncilSussex