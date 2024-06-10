Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A crisis-hit Sussex village cricket club has launched a desperate search for a new ground.

And, it says, it faces having to fold after more than 200 years if it can’t find somewhere suitable.

It is the second time that Pulborough Cricket Club – known locally as The Gentleman’s Club – has faced closure. It was just weeks away from disbanding in 2022 when it managed to get back up and running.

The club is blaming ‘politics’ for the new crisis. In a statement, it says: “Unfortunately, due to ‘politics’, it has become necessary for Pulborough Cricket Club to find a new place to call home. ‘Politics’ have left us in a position where we cannot grow the club as we would like and give it the village institution status, it deserves.

Pulborough Cricket Club captain Lee Callagan in action

“All of us at the cricket club have worked incredibly hard to get the club back up and running since it was three weeks away from disbanding in October 2022.

“After a successful season of Sunday friendlies in 2023, we have re-joined the Sussex Cricket League for the 2024 season. This success belies the small amount of people who have made this possible.

“Reputation is everything and we are being hampered by circumstances out of our control.

“We need around seven acres of land within the parish of Pulborough to be gifted or leased to us. There are grants of up to £1,200,000 that we can apply for once we have secured a plot. We anticipate even more support from local people and businesses, in addition to the wonderful sponsors we currently have, to build a place that the entire village can attend and enjoy in a safe and welcoming environment, creating unity instead of division.

“Unless we find new premises, we will have difficulties in preserving the cricket club which has had a presence in the local area since 1799.”

A spokesperson for the club said that the problem had arisen because of plans for multi-use of its site at the village recreation ground.

“Cricket is not a turn up and play sport and seasonal overlaps and shared seasons have meant that whilst certain sports can co-exist, Pulborough Cricket Club needs the same individual facilities as local cricket clubs to generate income and build for the future.

"The new proposed multi use facility will not work for us. Currently less than five per cent of the village use the existing facilities.”