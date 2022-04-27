Seaford residents have been invited to a virtual consultation event presenting Retirement Living plans in the town.

National developer McCarthy Stone is holding the event to display its emerging proposal to redevelop land at Crouch Lane with high-quality Retirement Living accommodation.

McCarthy Stone believe that there is a strong local need for specialist retirement living accommodation in Seaford.

Andrew Wickett, Divisional Managing Director at McCarthy Stone London and South East, said: “The virtual exhibition provides us with an important opportunity to understand feedback on our proposals at this early stage. That way, we can incorporate and address the views of the local community into the design process and our plans for the site, where possible.

“It is important that communities cater to the needs of all their residents. We are proposing a high-quality redevelopment that delivers specialist Retirement Living accommodation on a sustainable site, close to shops and facilities in Seaford. This development would improve accommodation choice for older people in the local area, within a vibrant community of like-minded individuals.”

The site is located at Seaford and District Constitutional Club and McCarthy Stone said it's emerging proposals will see the location redeveloped to deliver a new Retirement Living scheme featuring 40 one and two-bedroom retirement apartments alongside a new club room for the Constitutional Club.

Apartments can be occupied by people aged 60 or over and are provided for outright sale, as well as shared ownership, rent and part rent-part buy.

The proposals will also provide on-site communal facilities such as a residents’ communal lounge and a hotel-style guest suite for when friends and family come to stay, extensive new landscaping, including attractive shared garden spaces, together with on-site car parking.

The public consultation, hosted via post and online to ensure that engagement is safe and inclusive, will provide the community with the opportunity to view and comment on McCarthy Stone’s proposals for the site, ahead of a planning application being submitted.

The plans will be available to view and comment on from April 27 – May 11, 2022 via the project’s dedicated website.

Residents who wish to engage in the consultation but cannot access the internet can contact the project team on 0800 298 7040, who will arrange for a hard copy to be sent.

McCarthy Stone hopes to submit a planning application in the coming months, following a full review of the feedback it receives during the public consultation.

Residents that have any further comments or require more information can contact the project team with any questions via a Freephone Information Line on 0800 298 7040, email [email protected], or visit the project website