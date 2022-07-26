Crowborough care home wins national award for its response to the Covid-19 pandemic

Care UK’s Heather View, on Beacon Road, won the ‘Best Continuing COVID-19 Response’ – a category which recognised the teams’ efforts to maintain care standards despite the pressures of the pandemic.

Natasha King, home manager at Heather View, said: “We are thrilled to have won the ‘Best Continuing COVID-19 Response’ category at this years’ Care Home Awards for our approach to the pandemic.

"Winning is a true testimonial to the team's dedication and creative problem-solving to ensure that each resident has a happy and fulfilling life.

The team at Heather View was recognised for their ‘innovative and creative thinking’ during the pandemic.

"I'm delighted that the team's efforts to carry out one-on-one activities tailored to each resident despite the difficulties of the past few years has been recognised.

“I am really proud of the team at Heather View and this award will have pride of place at the home. Well done everyone.”

The Care Home Awards recognise and reward excellence and innovation in UK care home management, operation and delivery.

They increased the number of lifestyle team members, as well as resident companions, meaning they could deliver one-to-one activities and care without risk of cross-infection.

The home team also ensured regular contact between residents and loved ones throughout the height of the pandemic.

One resident celebrated her 100th birthday during lockdown, and the team arranged a Zoom party with her family in the US, and local schools delivered cards and presents.

The resident's daughter commented: “The pandemic has been particularly difficult for us because I live in the US. I am my mother’s only close living relative and getting to the UK was physically impossible during the lockdown of 2020.

"What was really upsetting was that she was facing her 100th birthday alone, with no family to join her to celebrate.

“Fortunately, Heather View rallied to the cause even though they themselves were experiencing a tough time. They organised a birthday party for my mother at the home, and what a party it was.