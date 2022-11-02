Crowborough Hill will be closed overnight between Coller Mews and Victoria Road from Monday, October 31 to Friday, November 11.

The road will also be closed again from Monday, December 5 to Saturday, December 10, while work takes place.

East Sussex Highways said road closures will be in place between 8pm and 4am with no weekend working for the first two weeks.

The road will remain open during the day with temporary traffic lights in operation between Monday, October 31 and Friday, December 16.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Highways said: “Investigations have shown a number of broken and blocked pipes in our drainage system which is exacerbating flooding at the bottom of the hill.

“By carrying out this work we hope to prevent the drainage system becoming overwhelmed during heavy rain and causing erosion of the road surface.”

During the night-time closures, traffic will be diverted via Western Road, Fermor Road, Hurtis Hill, Sheep Plain, A26, High Street, Crowborough Hill.

The spokesperson added: “Overnight closures will help to minimise disruption on this busy road and temporary lights will removed during the day whenever possible. We would ask the public to bear with us while we carry out this essential work.”

Resurfacing work in Crowborough Hill, and further work on the drainage system is due to take place in spring next year.