Lewes foodbank to open two extra days as the number of people using its service increases by 30%

Malling Foodbank in Lewes will open on Thursdays and Saturdays, as well as every Monday between noon and 1pm, allowing clients to top up with collections of fresh food donated by local supermarkets.

Anna Scott, administrator for the foodbank, said: “Since January, the number of people visiting the Malling Foodbank in Kings Church has gone up by 30%.

“In response we have expanded and improved our offering.”

Malling Foodbank in Lewes will open on Thursdays and Saturdays, as well as every Monday between noon and 1pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 117 people who visit the foodbank – located Kings Church – are now offered bread, milk, juice and eggs, bought by the bank from local suppliers.

They will also receive food donations from Fareshare Go and Neighbourly – two nationwide charitable platforms that help to redistribute surplus food.

Anna said: “The emphasis is on providing the basics and food that can be cooked using as little energy as possible, such as tinned potatoes and microwave rice. The foodbank does its best to cater for the dietary requirements of clients too.”

Mondays will soon see Kings Church provide a warm space from 11am to 3pm with teas, coffees, soup and rolls available for clients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the school holidays, the Church operates a lunchbox scheme, which see children who require free school meals receive a hot lunch, if nominated by their schools.

Lewes Town councillors Janet Baah and John Lamb visited the foodbank recently to see it in action for themselves.

Councillor Baah said: “A lady I spoke with appeared tired. She explained she sleeps on the sofa as she cannot afford a bed.

“This leads me to believe that there is a whole layer of deprivation among clients. Malling Foodbank is a vital lifeline for them and deserves all the support we can give it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Malling Foodbank also provides information on sources of grants and financial help, working with other organisations including Home Link, a family charity, and Open Door, which supports homeless people.