Lauren Goddard — a student at Plumpton College — won the Young Kennel Club Terrier Stakes category for her age group, 12 - 17 years, with her border terrier Winston.

The pair then went on to become runners-up after going head-to-head against winners of the other groups in the competition: toys, gundogs, utility, hounds, working and pastoral.

Lauren, 17, has been handling dogs since she was seven and has 'always been into competitions'.

Lauren and Winston competing at this year's Crufts event. Picture by Sandy Young.

Speaking about how it felt to win, she said: "I can't even put it into words.

"I was over the moon. I'm still in shock about it.

"Especially to get into the best in show ring was unbelievable."

Lauren began training Winston 'as soon as he could start standing and walking', and the accomplished terrier is no stranger to winning.

The 12-month-old has previously won Reserve Best Puppy at championship level, twice, and received a Junior Warrant title, giving him Crufts qualification for life.

Lauren said: "He's doing so well at the moment. He's won very big things for such a young dog.

"He loves showing. He puts his heart into everything he does."

Lauren's next goal for Winston is a champion title, which is the highest award a dog can gain at Crufts.