Meet the Sussex dogs and their owners hoping to be chosen as Best in Show at Crufts this weekend.

Many people from Sussex have set off for Birmingham today with their pups in tow to take part in the ‘world’s greatest dog show’

Virginia Falo Govillar, from Eastbourne, is one of them, and she is competing this year for the third time.

She will be joined by her beloved five-and-a-half-year old Belgian Shepherd Raksha.

Virginia Falo Govillar and Raksha taking part in a previous year's Crufts

Speaking about why she takes part in the contest each year, she said:

“Some people think it’s for money but it’s not, you don’t win any money.

“It’s something special, being in the ring with other people, and watching other people. You’re always learning.”

Virginia’s family has always had a passion for Belgian Shepherds.

Raksha

Raksha came from a kennel in Spain, where Virginia herself is from, though she said the adorable Belgian Shepherd’s grandfather is English.

Virginia added: “I always had a passion for this breed, especially in beauty shows because it’s not a working dog, it’s a beauty dog.”

“The show is something I like, it’s unique to be there and meet new people, talking about our breeds, their genetic problems, their health problems, you know.

Over in Crawley, Kim Davies has been preparing to compete this weekend with her two-year-old Dandie Dinmont Terrier Leo.

Bruno the Whippet

It’s also her third time at Crufts.

She said: “I take part because I have made a lot of friends through showing dogs and it’s nice to meet up with the ones that live far away, I also find it a nice bonding experience between my dogs and myself, we go and have fun and then we will go for a walk and do some shopping.

“[Leo] has a heart of gold, very affectionate and gentle but also a bit of a clown, he knows how to make you laugh.”

Louise Woodcroft from Chichester is entering her Whippet Bruno.

Kim Davies and Leo

Aged three, Bruno will be entering the Postgraduate class.

Louise said: “It’s a privilege to qualify and then take your dog and show them off to everyone that’s around the ring.”

15-year-old Emily Moores from Horsham is another Sussex dog-owner hoping to wow judges this weekend.

Emily started showing at age eight and came first place in a Young Kennel Club junior handling event aged 11.

