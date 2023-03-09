The RSPCA has called for Crufts to stop the most popular ‘flat-faced’ breeds of French bulldogs, pugs and British bulldogs competing at the annual dog show - and new research by the charity shows that most people in the South East agree.

The animal charity’s ‘Save Our Breath’ campaign highlights concerns that brachycephalic breeds such as French bulldogs, British bulldogs and pugs can suffer from terrible breathing issues.

In fact, many dogs cannot live normal lives due to the irresponsible way they’ve been selectively bred, and these breeds have a significantly shorter lifespan than others.

As Crufts gets underway, new research by the RSPCA has shown that, in the South East, 57 per cent of people believe breeds such as the British bulldog, French bulldog and pugs should not be allowed to compete at the popular dog show, due to worries it will lead people to buy one without knowing the truth cost to their dogs’ lives.

57 per cent of people in the South East surveyed believe Crufts should ban flat-faced breeds from competing. Pic: Andrew Forsyth

78 per cent support mandatory health testing for brachycephalic animals in order to compete at Crufts, while 82 per cent of people think that Crufts has a responsibility to show only healthy dogs.

After being shown information about brachycephalic animals and Crufts, 60 per cent agree Crufts is leading others into believing that brachycephalic animals are healthy.

RSPCA dog welfare expert Dr Samantha Gaines said: “We’ve long held concerns about the main element of Crufts - a dog beauty pageant which judges entrants primarily on their appearance awarding those who most closely match the standard that describes their breed.

“This sadly means numerous dogs have competed and been awarded prizes despite having visibly exaggerated features that are associated with serious health issues.

“It saddens us that each year, large numbers of flat-faced dogs such as French bulldogs and pugs qualify for the competition despite the selection for their extreme features posing risk of serious health and welfare issues.

“Last year, despite less exaggerated versions presented in other classes in the competition, we still saw a more exaggerated bulldog coming first place in the best of breed - so judges thought he was the ‘best’ example of his breed, but at what cost to his health?

“While some changes have been made to the breed standards, it is far from sufficient and there remains an urgent need to protect these dogs.

“The Kennel Club has the power to inform real change, and has an incredible influence. They get to decide what a Crufts ‘winner’ looks like, and by taking a stand against brachycephaly - and ending the involvement of French bulldogs, British bulldogs and pugs from competitions until these breeds are returned to health - they can help protect future generations of these dogs.”

Brachycephalic breeds face painful, debilitating and distressing health issues which frequently incur significant costs for owners.

French bulldogs were the number one breed being advertised for sale in the UK in 2022, and the RSPCA has seen an increase of 37 per cent in these breeds coming into its care.

People across the South East can show their support for the campaign by signing an open letter to The Kennel Club on the RSPCA website.

