Daffodils galore at Ellens Green and Rudgwick Gardening Association Spring Show

The Ellens Green and Rudgwick Gardening Association (EGRGA) were delighted to welcome visitors and exhibitors at their Spring Show last weekend.

By Richard HaighContributor
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 08:02 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 08:03 GMT

This was the second Spring Show since the pandemic had forced cancellations in 2020 and 2021 so the show calendar is now well and truly back to normal.

The Spring Show has categories ranging from horticulture including flower arranging to cookery as well as children’s entries. It is one of several shows run by the association each year.

There well over 150 entries and several worthy prize-winners. The associated plant stall managed to sell all stock on display.

Trophy winners, from left to right: Richard Tabor, Richard Haigh, Rosy Jarrett, Jean Lawrence and Jennie Griffin
The Ellens Green and Rudgwick Gardening Association (EGRGA) was founded in 1945 and organises spring, summer and autumn shows every year as well as plant sales, garden visits and the Rudgwick Quiz Night.

2023 is the 78th anniversary of the Association. Horticulture shows have been a main attraction for every one of its 78 years including lockdown where shows were successfully moved online.

EGRGA brings together communities across the Surrey/Sussex border.

