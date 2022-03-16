Date set for new inquest into death of Eastbourne student Jessie Earl

Jessie Earl was 22 when she went missing in 1980 and her remains were found in dense scrubland at Beachy Head nine years later.

A new inquest had been ordered back in December after the original hearing into the student’s death recorded an open verdict.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

East Sussex coroner James Healy-Pratt confirmed that the inquest will take place in Eastbourne Town Hall on May 10–11, although this could continue until May 12 if needed.

Jessie Earl ENGSUS00120120621101544

Mr Healy-Pratt acknowledged the long wait Jessie’s family has had and emphasised the importance in completing the inquest ‘expeditiously’.

He said, “I recognise the extremely long legal and emotional journey that you have had to endure.”

Mr Healy-Pratt also said he is aware that ‘time is of the essence’.

The ‘hybrid’ pre-inquest, which had people attend both virtually and online, also heard how Jessie’s parents were willing to give their DNA to help with the case.

The parents’ solicitor Chris Williams also raised questions over the location of Jessie’s bra and suggested that DNA from it could help identify her killer.

At the pre-inquest, which was held at Eastbourne Town Hall on Wednesday, March 16, Mr Healy-Pratt said he hoped police would be ‘candid’ with their ‘insufficiency’ from the original investigation.