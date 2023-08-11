Take a look inside this new table-top gaming centre in Hastings

A table-top gaming centre and shop in Hastings town centre is proving enormously popular.

Table Flip, is situated in Queens Road. It sells a wide range of products and has a number of tables where people can enjoy gaming together.

Board games, trading card games and fantasy miniature gaming such as Warhammer, has become huge in recent years and is still growing.

Tony, who runs Table Flip, said: We specialise in trading card and board games and people can come in, learn about the games and play. We don’t charge for table time as we like to keep it a community thing.

"We run official tournaments, Yugioh, Magic the Gathering and we are also going to be doing the Disney Lorcana card game that releases in August and we are really glad to be one of the premiere stores for that in the area.

"We sell games, we play games and we invite people in to come and join the fun. We already have a good community of people who pop in, socialise and play their games and it is growing.

The shop also has a good range of Warhammer miniature games, figures and paints which it is planning on expanding.

Table Flip is also running events during the school summer holidays including miniature painting workshops on Mondays from 10am – 1pm, £5, with paints and miniatures provided; Thursday is a Pokemon Club, from 10am – 12pm, trade and learn to play; there is a mini Magic the Gathering club on Thursday afternoons from 1pm – 3pm and youth Dungeons and Dragons on Fridays from 11am – 2pm (under 14’s).

1 . Table Flip Tony from Table Flip Games Photo: supplied

2 . Table Flip Table Flip Games Photo: supplied

3 . Table Flip Table Flip Games Photo: supplied

4 . Table Flip Table Flip Games Photo: supplied

