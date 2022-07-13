‘Deliberate’ fires break out in Eastbourne park

Two ‘deliberate’ fires broke out in an Eastbourne park, according to emergency service crews.

By Jacob Panons
Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 4:28 pm
Updated Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 6:46 pm

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said it was called to Shinewater Park at 4.47am on Tuesday, July 12, following reports of a blaze in the open.

An ESFRS spokesperson added: “Crews used one hose reel and a flexipack to extinguish two small fires.

"The incident was handed over to Sussex Police and we left the scene at 5.33am.”

The fire in Shinewater Park, Eastbourne

Sussex Police said it received a report of a ‘deliberate’ ignition at the skate park.

Officers said: “Colleagues from the fire service attended and extinguished the blaze. No one was hurt.”

Shrubland was ‘deliberately' ignited in Shinewater Park back in June.

Police had also attended a ‘deliberate’ fire in the skate park last year.

The fire in Shinewater Park, Eastbourne.

Sussex Police said officers discovered the blaze in October 2021 as they were patrolling the area as part of Operation Blitz – an initiative which aims to tackle anti-social behaviour and underage drinking.

Ask following the fire in Shinewater Park, Eastbourne
Sussex Police