Derelict building on the market in St leonards has big potential for conversion project

A derelict building with two garages a short walk away from St Leonards seafront has gone on the market for offers over £100,000.

By Andy Hemsley
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 2:29 pm

PCM Estate Agents who are offering the property, said: “If you are seeking a potential investment opportunity look no further. The building offers potential for development, subject to the relevant planning consents.

The site includes a 24.8ft by 8.1ft brick building with a slate tiles roof, power and light as well as two adjoining garages with up and over doors.

It is currently one of the most viewed properties on the Zoopla website in the Hastings area and is being offered to cash buyers only.

