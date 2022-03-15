Derelict building on the market in St leonards has big potential for conversion project

PCM Estate Agents who are offering the property, said: “If you are seeking a potential investment opportunity look no further. The building offers potential for development, subject to the relevant planning consents.

The site includes a 24.8ft by 8.1ft brick building with a slate tiles roof, power and light as well as two adjoining garages with up and over doors.

It is currently one of the most viewed properties on the Zoopla website in the Hastings area and is being offered to cash buyers only.

Have you read? Stunning Hastings apartment shows how you enjoy stylish seaside living in a small space

Have you read? New pub is opening in Hastings

1. Building project 4 SUS-220315-140302001 Photo Sales

2. Building project 7 SUS-220315-140210001 Photo Sales

3. Building project 2 SUS-220315-140242001 Photo Sales

4. Building project 1 SUS-220315-140231001 Photo Sales