Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Desirable Property: Edwardian flat close to Hastings Castle has stunning views across the Channel and Old Town

​The beautiful flat in a sought after Edwardian terrace is a stone’s throw from the castle and has panoramic views over the Hastings Old Town and the English Channel.

By Andy Hemsley
2 hours ago

​With the funicular railway just across the road, this spot is rightly famed for its views across the Old Town and the English Channel, as well as over the pier to Beachy Head. The property is flooded with light throughout the day and enjoys uninterrupted sunrises over the sea and sunsets from the rear.

This spacious two-bedroom apartment at Castle Hill Road is arranged over two floors and has a basement laundry room. The lounge has a marble fireplace.

It is on the market with Just Property for offers over £400,000.

Have you read? View pictures of the West Hill lift at Hastings as you have never seen it before

Have you read? Womens Day: Read about 11 famous Hastings women

The flat, on the West Hill, is part of a distinctive Edwardian terrace

1. Castle Hill 1.jpg

The flat, on the West Hill, is part of a distinctive Edwardian terrace

Photo: supplied

Photo Sales
The light, airy lounge has sea views and looks out on the Ladies Parlour

2. Castle Hill 6.jpg

The light, airy lounge has sea views and looks out on the Ladies Parlour

Photo: supplied

Photo Sales
The view from the flat across the Old Town and the sea

3. Castle Hill 4.jpg

The view from the flat across the Old Town and the sea

Photo: supplied

Photo Sales
The kitchen

4. Castle Hill 5.jpg

The kitchen

Photo: supplied

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
PropertyEdwardianOld TownHastings Old Town