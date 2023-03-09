Desirable Property: Edwardian flat close to Hastings Castle has stunning views across the Channel and Old Town

​The beautiful flat in a sought after Edwardian terrace is a stone’s throw from the castle and has panoramic views over the Hastings Old Town and the English Channel.

​With the funicular railway just across the road, this spot is rightly famed for its views across the Old Town and the English Channel, as well as over the pier to Beachy Head. The property is flooded with light throughout the day and enjoys uninterrupted sunrises over the sea and sunsets from the rear.

This spacious two-bedroom apartment at Castle Hill Road is arranged over two floors and has a basement laundry room. The lounge has a marble fireplace.

It is on the market with Just Property for offers over £400,000.

1 . Castle Hill 1.jpg The flat, on the West Hill, is part of a distinctive Edwardian terrace Photo: supplied Photo Sales

2 . Castle Hill 6.jpg The light, airy lounge has sea views and looks out on the Ladies Parlour Photo: supplied Photo Sales

3 . Castle Hill 4.jpg The view from the flat across the Old Town and the sea Photo: supplied Photo Sales

4 . Castle Hill 5.jpg The kitchen Photo: supplied Photo Sales