Desirable property: Take a look inside contemporary home with stunning views in Sussex seaside town

This stunning contemporary four bedroom house in Hastings Old Town has views over the sea and country park.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 18th Oct 2023, 14:19 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2023, 14:19 BST

The property, in sought after Croft Road, occupies an elevated position with sensational views over the Old Town, to the sea and the East Hill from every floor.

The property offers beautifully presented and deceptively spacious accommodation arranged over three floors. To the ground floor there is an entrance hallway, kitchen-breakfast room, separate dining room with bi-fold doors leading onto a sun terrace where you can enjoy a blend of inside/ outside living, bedroom and utility room. To the first floor is a spacious lounge with bio fuel fireplace which leads onto a truly exceptional sun room which also boasts a beautiful outlook over the Old Town and to the sea, separate home office/ sitting room which could also be utilised as a fifth bedroom with Juliette Balcony and shower room.To the second floor, there are three double bedrooms, all of which benefit from views. The master bedroom also has access to its own en-suite shower room in addition to the main family bathroom.Externally the property boasts a private and secluded terrace which enjoys a southerly aspect and is considered ideal for seating and entertaining, whilst to the front there is off road parking.A real selling point of this property is its amazing location on the outskirts of Hastings historic Old Town being within just a short stroll to the beach and boutique shops, bars and restaurants that the Old Town has to offer, whilst also being within easy reach of Hastings town centre with its mainline railway station.

It is on the market freehold with PCM estate agents for £875,000.

The property enjoys stunning views

1. Croft Road

The property enjoys stunning views Photo: supplied

Outdoor seating area

2. Croft Road

Outdoor seating area Photo: supplied

The contemporary property is situated in Croft Road

3. Croft Road

The contemporary property is situated in Croft Road Photo: supplied

Bathroom

4. Croft Road

Bathroom Photo: supplied

