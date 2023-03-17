Details of layout, landscaping and infrastructure for seven homes at Eastergate have been approved.

The reserved matters application is for land west of Fontwell Avenue which was given outline planning permission in November.

Arun planning officers said the proposed development was 'an appropriate layout with sufficient spacing between proposed dwellings'.

"The proposed dwellings are of acceptable designs that are in keeping with the character and

appearance of the locality. The proposed landscaping scheme is also acceptable and will provide a number of measures to ensure biodiversity net gain.

"The total number of parking spaces proposed complies with the Arun parking guidance."

Barnham and Eastergate Parish Council objected stating the design of the properties does not align with its design guide.

A covering letter by Turley, on behalf of Hampshire Homes, said the 0.38 hectares of land is currently associated with 1 Northfields Farm Cottages and comprises areas of grass, a manege, hardstanding, stables and other barns and outbuildings.