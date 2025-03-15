‘Devastated’ Sussex animal charity fundraising to treat second case of deadly illness

A Sussex animal rescue charity is fundraising to cover the cost of ‘lifesaving’ medicine for a kitten with a fatal illness.

After undergoing various tests, Rafiki was diagnosed with FIP (Feline Infectious Peritonitis), which is very often fatal, according to charity People’s Animal Welfare Society (PAW Society).

The charity realised something was wrong when he appeared lethargic and stopped eating.

People’s Animal Welfare Society, which originated in Sussex, has called on public fundraising after its second cat Rafiki (pictured) was diagnosed with FIP. Picture: People's Animal Welfare Society

Disney was rescued by PAW Society at just two-weeks-old with his five siblings, including his brother Rafiki. When Rafiki also lost his appetite and developed a pot-belly, the litter’s foster carer and Co-Trustee of the charity, Lynda Humphrey-Stack, recognised the familiar signs instantly.

Rafiki was quickly seen at Happy Tails Vets in Bexhill, who work closely with the charity and are overseeing Disney’s treatment. Vets confirmed the charity’s worst fears, that Rafiki had a classic case of effusive or ‘wet’ FIP.

FIP presents in two distinct forms, according to the charity.

A PAW Society spokesperson said: “The dry form causes inflammation in one or more organs. The wet form is the more dangerous of the two and causes fluid to build up in the chest or abdomen. This is what the disease so deadly.

“For many years, FIP was an untreatable condition and many cats have lost their lives due to a lack of affordable treatment options.

“Disney’s treatment was almost £5,000 and we’ve received a conservative estimate for Rafiki of £1,800.”

“Disney’s diagnosis was shocking, but to have a second littermate develop FIP is just devastating.

"We’d hoped that after Disney recovered, he and Rafiki would be adopted together as they have the most beautiful relationship.

“We’re hopeful the boys can still have the happy future we dreamed of for them, but they both need to be treated and recover first.

“Our supporters have been wonderful helping us fundraise for Disney, and it’s awful having to ask for more help so soon after.

“Despite the cost and stress, we’re grateful they ended up in our care. We will always give every animal the best chance at life and understand this isn’t always possible for pet owners.

“Nothing would break our hearts more than if Disney was given a chance to live but his brother wasn’t.”

To donate to Rafiki’s treatment, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/lifesaving-treatment-for-rafiki

For more information about PAW Society, visit: www.pawsocietyuk.org