Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Developers are seeking planning permission to build 94 new houses – many of them ‘executive homes’ – near Horsham.

Berkeley Homes want to build the houses as phase 5 of its 594-house Broadacres development on land west of Worthing Road in Southwater.

Outline planning permission was granted by Horsham District Council in 2015 and phases 1, 2 and 3 have now been completed. The go-ahead was also granted for phase 4 of the development but phase 5 was held up by water restrictions introduced by Natural England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now Berkeley Homes want to amend their phase 5 plans and are proposing to build 94 dwellings with associated access, parking and landscaping. The company says the overall number of houses being built would remain the same but with a number of homes moved from phase 4 to phase 5.

Part of the Broadacres development in Southwater - developers Berkley Homes are seeking planning permission to build 94 new homes there

In a statement to the council, the company says: “The proposed amendments would allow Berkeley Homes to bring the proposed scheme forward in a timely matter and provide much needed housing within Southwater.”

It is proposing to build seven two-bedroom homes, 17 three-bedroom homes, 51 four-bedroom houses and 19 five-bedroom properties on a 16-acre field bounded by Shaw’s Lane and fields to the west with the eastern edge bordering earlier phases of the development.

Berkeleys says that all the proposed homes would be for sale with 178 ‘affordable homes’ already provided through earlier building phases.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It says that water neutrality would be achieved through water efficient fixtures and fittings, and offsetting water in properties built during both phase 4 of the Broadacres development and phases 8-13 of its Highwood development in Horsham.

However a number of local residents are objecting to the plans. One said: “There has been mass building in Southwater that has had a huge impact on the village in terms of traffic, struggles to access amenities, eg doctors.

"I understand these plans also have limited properties for sale that are affordable by residents of Southwater and consist mostly of executive homes.”

Another said: “There has been enough building in Southwater. Carbon emissions are never going to come down when areas are flooded with houses. Enough houses – leave us some countryside.”